In a secluded corner of Joshua Tree, Calif., a livestock tank painted white, surrounded by cactuses and crowned with black string lights is the outdoor tub for ultrahip Airbnb “The Shack Attack,” owned by Kathrin and Brian Smirke.
The tub, which they created as a respite from the desert heat, quickly took on new life as an Instagram photo booth, in which guests are eager to pose for a mid-soak snap.
Last year, New York magazine’s the Strategist dubbed stock tanks “the Mason jars of backyard pools.” But unlike Mason jars, this resurging throwback shows no sign of losing steam.
“People in the country have been using stock tanks and clawfoot tubs as pools for years,” says Taysha Murtaugh, lifestyle editor for CountryLiving.com, an early chronicler of the DIY pool trend. “Many of our readers have told us they remember spending their summers in these ‘hillbilly hot tubs,’ as they’re affectionately called, back in the ‘50s and ‘60s.”
Murtaugh saw the trend take off last spring after Country Living picked up a stock-tank pool tutorial from retail chain Tractor Supply Co. about the same time pools hacked together out of wooden pallets, shipping containers and pickup truck beds starting gaining traction on Pinterest and Instagram.
Scroll through enough photos of these filter-enhanced water features during the dog days of summer, and taking a hose to just about any large vessel suddenly seems enticing. But is rigging up your own outdoor oasis really a good idea?
A lot of people seek something unique that ties into their personality, says Kurt Kraisinger, founder of Lorax Design Group in Overland Park, Kan., and a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects. “Whether a DIY or custom project, each should be approached with caution.”
Although DIY shipping-container and pallet pools aren’t exactly practical, stock-tank pools achieve a certain design aesthetic for a fraction of the cost of an in-ground pool when they’re executed properly, he says.
But once you start adding custom features such as pumps, filters and lighting, look to a professional to ensure everything is up to code, says Kraisinger, who has seen his fair share of DIY disasters during 25 years in the business.
“It ends up costing three times as much as if they would have asked a professional from the start,” he warns.
Nashville bloggers Casey Freeman and Savannah McNeill of the blog Hey Wanderer fell for the look of stock-tank pools after seeing them on Instagram and Pinterest. But it took a few rounds of trial and error and plenty of elbow grease to achieve their perfect backyard setup. One of their biggest concerns from the get-go was keeping pesky Tennessee mosquitoes at bay.
“The first season, we hired a landscaper, and he set it up as a pond,” Freeman says. “It had a waterfall pump that kept water circulating but didn’t filter it.”
McNeill took matters into her own hands, assembling an above-ground pool pump and filtration system she bought at a hardware store, documenting her step-by-step process in a YouTube tutorial. The bloggers say it’s their most popular video to date, and the corresponding post has generated significant commission from affiliate links.
Not bad for a project they estimate cost $500. They bought the stock tank from a local co-op for $350 and spent about $100 on the pump.
McNeill, who since has built a bench seat around the pool’s perimeter, says the project requires someone with a DIY mentality.
Ultimately, Freeman and McNeill say, the 8-foot-diameter pool has been worth the sweat equity and never fails to impress guests. “People lose their mind when they see it,” Freeman says.
The usefulness of stock-tank pools extends beyond happy hour. They are sturdier and more aesthetically pleasing alternatives to plastic kiddie pools.
Darci Haney says she, too, became a convert when she found a picture of a stock-tank pool online while looking for an affordable pool option for her daughters, ages 5 and 7.
“I love the look of it. It went with the feel of our landscape,” says Haney, who with her husband runs MD Haney & Co., an Oregon-based home design and remodeling company. “I couldn’t quite get over the bright blue of above-ground pools.”
The 8-foot-diameter stock-tank pool is big enough for her girls to float in inner tubes and strong enough for them to hold onto the sides and kick their feet, she says.
Her husband, an experienced contractor, had no trouble setting up the pool, leveling it with sand, and surrounding it with river rock so the girls wouldn’t track in grass. Other kid-friendly additions include a solar heater, custom cover and sand filter pump, as an alternative to harsh chemicals.
The whole setup feels as safe for kids as any conventional pool, she says, and she might turn it into a hot tub when the kids get older.
“I think it’s resonating with different people aesthetically because it’s a fun look that goes with different styles of homes and backyards,” she says. “It can go with farmhouse style, ranch style, urban modern.”
For those who love the look of a stock-tank pool but don’t trust themselves near a pump-filtration system, Kraisinger says, the best option might just be something that’s designed to operate as, ahem, a pool.
He recalls a project he designed on a ranch in Kansas, where a client requested a pool overlooking his property that resembled a watering tank for his cattle. Kraisinger chose to incorporate a circular, above-ground pool surrounded with natural wooden planks. The sturdy metal stock tank? He reserved that for the cows.