A recent USA Today list had three Colorado ski resorts in their latest 10Best list, which shouldn't come as a surprise to local ski and snowboarding enthusiasts. What was a bit surprising was the resort that topped the list - Winter Park. Telluride ranked tenth and Copper Mountain was fifth.
A panel of experts teamed up with USA Today to come up with 20 nominees, and then readers voted to determine the final top 10. Some Gazette readers were eager to visit Winter Park after seeing the top 10 list while others found its No. 1 standing confusing. Comments on The Gazette Facebook about the selection ran the gamut:
"You better believe it."
"Yes! We need to come!"
"Hard to imagine it competes with any big mountain skiing."
"I'm surprised."
"Nope. They paid for those results."
"Probably my least favorite."
Let's settle the issue once and for all. Participate in our unscientific survey and vote for what resort you think deserves the top spot. Don't see your favorite place to ski or snowboard? Write it in the comments section below.