For Martin Troy, general manager of Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, the closing of all Colorado restaurants and bars is particularly painful, with the St. Patrick's Day being a big day. He brings in their outdoor tables after hearing Gov. Jared Polis announce on Monday afternoon in a press conference that all restaurants and bars will be suspended to in-dining customers on Monday, March 16, 2020. Jack Quinn's will be set up to deliver and carry-out and hopes to still make the best of St. Patrick's Day. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)