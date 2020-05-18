PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region
Gov. Jared Polis reiterated his goal to reopen Colorado restaurants and bars for dine-in services by the end of May in a press conference Monday. However, dine-in services are expected to look much different than before.
Polis' goal is to allow eateries to reopen May 25, and guidelines for how restaurants will be allowed to operate will be released later Monday or sometime Tuesday in order to allow business owners to prepare, he said during the conference.
Outdoor dining options — including parking lots, sidewalks and streets — will be encouraged, Polis said, citing a "major difference" between "internal, recirculating airflow and outside."
"You're safer six feet apart from someone outside rather than in an inside setting with limited air flow," he said.
The state will waive every rule and regulation it can — including the prohibition of serving beer and wine on the streets — to set restaurants up for success during the pandemic, but ultimate control will lie with municipalities, he said.
"If cities value having restaurants and keeping them in business, it's really important they open their sidewalks" and perhaps even streets, Polis said. "Restaurants can't stay in business at quarter or half capacity."
RELATED
Polis: Symptomatic Coloradans, essential workers can receive coronavirus test for free
LIST | Colorado Springs-area eateries, breweries and distilleries with to-go food, drinks and booze