Lovers of dogs and classic vehicles will find both in the Colorado Springs Police Department’s 2022 K9 Calendar.
The photogenic dogs are from the police K9 Unit and vintage vehicles from Stockers Car Club.
The calendar is a fundraiser for the CSPD Cadet Program for young leaders.
Police Community Relations Sgt. Jason Newton explained that cadets attend leadership conferences, volunteer with local nonprofits and learn about law enforcement in the community. “Our main goal is not to recruit, but rather to help equip some of our youngest community members with strong leadership skills and knowledge that they can take into any career or path they choose. To keep this program free for everyone, we rely on fundraising (like the calendars) and donations.”
The 2022 calendar is an 11-inch- by-17-inch full-color, wall calendar and is $10. Custom K9 stickers are also available for an additional $1 each. Calendars are available at the front desk of the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave., 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, or from coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/k9- calendar.
The 2021 CSPD K9 Calendar won first place in the calendar category of the National Association of Government Communicators Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Awards.