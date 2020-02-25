APTOPIX Fashion Yeezy Kanye West

Kanye West gestures to the audience at the unveiling of the Yeezy collection and album release for his latest album, “The Life of Pablo,” Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Bruce Barton)

 Bruce Barton

TV Tonight

“American Masters” presents “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool.” It’s a documentary that attempts to get to the heart of the man behind the musical icon and features never-before- seen footage, including studio outtakes from his recording sessions, rare photos and new interviews. 9 p.m., PBS

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

Grandmaster Flash. Tupac and Biggie. Master P. J Dilla. Kanye. You know at least some of those names. But what of their roots and significance? Let “Hip-Hop Evolution” be your guide. I recently binged the Netflix docuseries, a 16-episode extravaganza sweeping across cities and slums that defined the genre of beats and backbone. You’ll meet the poets and producers, enter the parties and battles. Buckle up: It’s a rocky, rewarding ride.

