TV Tonight
“American Masters” presents “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool.” It’s a documentary that attempts to get to the heart of the man behind the musical icon and features never-before- seen footage, including studio outtakes from his recording sessions, rare photos and new interviews. 9 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Grandmaster Flash. Tupac and Biggie. Master P. J Dilla. Kanye. You know at least some of those names. But what of their roots and significance? Let “Hip-Hop Evolution” be your guide. I recently binged the Netflix docuseries, a 16-episode extravaganza sweeping across cities and slums that defined the genre of beats and backbone. You’ll meet the poets and producers, enter the parties and battles. Buckle up: It’s a rocky, rewarding ride.