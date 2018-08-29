If you’re new to vegan or plant-based eating, you might not know that two seemingly vegan items at many Mexican restaurants aren’t animal-free. Beans are often made with lard, and rice may be cooked in chicken broth. And in this part of the country, red and green chili is frequently made with pork and butter. So when I heard I could have a vegan Taco Tuesday at a local restaurant, I was in. Downtown Jose Muldoon’s fits the bill. And then some.
The black beans are vegan (avoid the refried beans), as is the cilantro lime rice and a variety of vegetables used in the fajitas, enchiladas and salads. And that’s really all you need to start to build bold plant-based bites and plates.
I opt for tacos a la carte ($3.50) with flour tortillas, stuffed with black beans, avocado and the vegan green chili. A couple of these go great with the Margarita Taster Tray ($12) featuring four of their tangy specialty drinks. (Now that’s a Taco Tuesday.) For lunch, I dive into the taco salad ($10). Order it with no dairy and no meat, but do ask for the seasonal grilled vegetables. The salad comes with black beans, and that’s all the protein you need. The tender beans are matched with a crispy tortilla bowl and crunchy raw lettuce and onion. Fresh tomato, avocado and salsa (standing in for the salad dressing) over the warm grilled vegetables make for a satisfying midday meal without feeling overly full.
For dinner, I regularly opt for the vegetarian enchiladas ($11). Why is that even fairly vegan-friendly restaurants rarely offer plant-based enchiladas? When one does, I become devoted. Order it with no dairy (they will bake it without the cheese and hold the sour cream) and get ready for a stunning platter of food. Three generous enchiladas are filled with rich and savory squash and smothered in the spicy, but not fiery, vegan green chili. Soft and comforting, the topping of roughly chopped raw vegetables — including lettuce, corn pico and cilantro — rounds out the texture beautifully. But wait, there’s more. The colorful enchiladas are surrounded with fluffy cilantro lime rice and savory black beans. I highly recommend the light and sweet house-made sangria ($6) to balance this heavy and hearty main.
If you want to create your own special plate, peruse the sides, salads and soups on the menu. A bowl of vegan green chili ($5), a plate of black beans ($1.50) and cilantro lime rice ($1.50) smothered in guacamole ($2) delivers a $10 meal that’s sure to delight.
From the bar, you’ll find a daily margarita for $7, or choose from 10 other margaritas ($8 to $19). Beer lovers have 14 choices ($4 to $6), and there are five house wine options ($6).
Whether you’re looking for a Taco Tuesday outing, happy hour after work or a quick downtown lunch, plenty of healthy and hearty plant-based options are at Jose Muldoon’s. And margaritas. So many margaritas.
Rating total: 4.5 out of 5 forks
Food: 4.5 out of 5 forks
Ambiance: 4 of 5 forks
Service: 5 of 5 forks
Venue character: Bustling bar and dining room
Address: 222 N. Tejon St.
Contact: 636-2311
Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Sunday.
Alcohol: Yes
Credit cards: Yes
Non-vegan options: Meat, dairy, seafood
Gluten-free options: Yes
WiFi: No
Outdoor dining: Yes
Excellent rating on June 8 by El Paso County Public Health.