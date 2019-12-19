Colorado Springs artist Ceil Horowitz knew she wanted to create a series of paintings that would channel the spirit of Colorado by way of its beer, but like many creative endeavors, even the idea was a work in progress — until, suddenly, it wasn’t.
That moment came after closing time on a “wild, bluegrass” night at Front Range BBQ in Old Colorado City, when Horowitz mentioned to friends what her next project would be.
Why hole up in a studio, they asked, when she could capture the state’s suds in their natural environment? The breweries, and their fans, would love it.
Horowitz did, too. “I said, ‘I’ll paint a hundred bottles of beer on the wall,’ and I just carried through on it,” she said.
Almost seven years later, her book, “Take One Down Pass it Around — Adventure Into Colorado Beer,” is a collection of “folk-inspired” beer bottle portraits that Horowitz hopes will leave you feeling the “happiness and joy of drinking with your friends.” The 114-page book, partially funded by a Kickstarter campaign, includes poems, brief narratives and 100 full-color prints showcasing Colorado beers and the iconic imagery that inspired them — and the artist.
“I hope the book travels you through Colorado and introduces you to breweries. Some are big. Some are tiny. Down in Cortez, they’re brewing in old milk pasteurizing tanks and he sings the whole time. The book is really a pathway into this wonderful Colorado life that we have here,” Horowitz said.
A Springs native whose training includes a degree from Hunter College, studies at the Kansas City Institute of Art and an apprenticeship with New York painter Linda Scott, Horowitz said the series was both a way to celebrate the state and its breweries, as well as her own history growing up in the Pikes Peak region. Portraits of Bristol Brewing Co., Paradox Beer Co., Trinity Brewing and Pikes Peak Brewing Co. are featured in the book and for sale as individual prints.
“I tried to bring the things I love into the paintings, so that when I’m painting it, it’s honoring the brewery and it’s also sort of an act of love,” said Horowitz.
She began each work by approaching the brewery to ask permission to hang around and paint, as well as for their suggestions on which beer to focus on.
“I would go and convince the breweries to let me in and paint somewhere in the back. Like, ‘I can just sit over here and paint on this garbage can,’” said Horowitz. “Then six or eight hours later, it’s like, ‘Oh you’re still here?’”
Horowitz often could be found sipping a modest pour of sour or strong beer, from a shot glass, while she painted. Whether the scene was one of festive chaos, dancing, live music or the symmetry and rhythm of different artisans at work around her, the energy flowed through her brush.
“When I’m doing my painting, they’re working on their brewing their beer, and there was really an exchange of art,” she said. “I think what happens is that beer, the visuals, the taste, the process of making it, is all art.”
There were plenty of plein air moments, as well. Horowitz traveled down the block and around the state for outdoor scenes, painting soldiers at Fort Carson and hikers, cyclists and tourists at Garden of the Gods, Mesa Verde and Glenwood Hot Springs. For Bristol’s Winter Warlock Oatmeal Stout, she carried a bottle to the top of Pikes Peak.
“I just decided, where would I go to paint a winter warlock? He has to live on the top of a mountain peak,” she said. “So I drove to the top of Pikes Peak and spent the day out in the snow.”
The seemingly meditative project was not without thrills. At Verboten Brewing in Loveland, Horowitz wanted to paint somewhere that felt “forbidden” in honor of the brewery’s German name, so she set up a bottle on what she thought was an abandoned railroad track. She painted there a day without incident, then returned the next to finish up.
“I’ve got my paints laid out all over, and all of a sudden I hear the blast of a whistle and the train is roaring toward me,” she said. “And I’m throwing everything off and hiding in the bushes. That was some excitement.”
Since 2012, Horowitz has spent winters in New York City painting the city’s subway musicians, who perform for tips. When doing a portrait in that environment, it’s a major faux pas to bring up a musician’s competition, said Horowitz, who originally thought there might be similar sensitivities among brewers. She quickly learned Colorado’s craft scene dances to a different kind of tune.
“Everybody shares things,” she said. “It was just full of camaraderie and love and it was just a delight.”