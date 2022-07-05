Daily Weather Report Powered By:
A drum circle gathers Thursday evenings at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. Gazette photo
Features writer
Manitou Springs knows how to do a drum circle. Feel the good vibrations Thursdays at Memorial Park; drummers, dancers and family audiences gather by 6 p.m. Free. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
