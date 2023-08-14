I am tickled by a YouTube channel featuring restored old videos of people going about their days in mid-'40s San Francisco, 1920s New York City, Los Angeles in the '40s and '50s and other locales around the world. The content creator, NASS, added color and used new software, noise removal, contrast and other tools to bring the footage to life. Search for @NASS_0 on youtube.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

