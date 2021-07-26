What's the story behind the Mona Lisa's smirky smile? And what is the significance of Michelangelo's sculpture "David?" Vincent Van Gogh's "The Starry Night?" Frida Kahlo's "The Two Fridas?" James Payne, a curator and gallerist, is happy to clear up the mysteries on his YouTube channel: "Great Art Explained." In each 15-minute episode, he breaks down one piece of art in easily-understandable, non-art speak. Search for his channel online at YouTube.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

