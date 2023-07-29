Your best photo of the city's outdoor beauty could be considered for the Discover COS 2024 calendar "Celebrate the Seasons." Email photos by Sept. 7 to [email protected] or mail to 1401 Recreation Way. Guidelines at ColoradoSprings.gov/DiscoverCOS. — Linda Navarro
Linda Navarro
Journalist
