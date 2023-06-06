Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Chicken empanadas to-go at Kariacos.
Features writer
You don't know how good Venezuelan food is until you try Kariacos, 1169 N. Circle Drive. Empanadas, arepas and one suggested specialty: the Pepito, a wrap of three meats, cheeses, potatoes and sauces. — Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places making Colorado colorful.
