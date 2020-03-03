Get to know the up-and-coming Michigan Rattlersbefore they become the next big name in Americana. Here’s the skinny: Some Midwest high schoolers form a band, playing at bars and cafes before taking a chance in Los Angeles. They release a debut album in 2018, “Evergreen.” A year later they’re opening for an idol, Bob Seger. The Rattlers are on their way. They recently released “Desert Heat,” which Rolling Stone calls “riveting rock and roll with a country edge.” See for yourself March 15, when they take the stage at Denver’s Larimer Lounge. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

