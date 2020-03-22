“Cheer,” a six-part documentary on Netflix, will shatter — and correct — the pretty picture you have of cheerleading. It follows a junior college cheerleading team on its path to the national championship. The training is brutal. The athletes are hard-core. As soon as I started watching, I was hooked. And I was rooting for those cheerleaders. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: You'll cheer for 'Cheer' on Netflix
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
