Dissecting and analyzing movies is the best. "You Are Good" is a "feelings podcast" about movies, as co-hosts Sarah Marshall and Alex Steed describe it. They spend about an hour gushing over classic and not so classic movies, one flick per episode. I dipped my toe in the pool with one of my favorites, the 1988 rom-com, "Mystic Pizza," with Julia Roberts. Other recent movies include "Blue Velvet," "Clue," "Working Girl," "Gremlins" and "While You Were Sleeping." Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and other podcast platforms. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
