Aloha, Koloa Rum Co.! Hawaii’s award-wining rum has just extended distribution of its premium rums and ready-to-drink cocktails in Colorado. It’s just in time to celebrate National Rum Day on Sunday with a bottled Hawaiian mai tai cocktail, rum punch or pineapple passion cum cocktail. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
