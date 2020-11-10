Dining review: T-Byrd's Tacos & Tequila does Mexican street fare to a "T"

T-Byrd's Tacos and Tequila Friday January 6, 2017. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

 Jeff Kearney

You know Taco Tuesday. How about Wonton Wednesday? That’s the tradition at T-Byrd’s, 26 E. Kiowa St., the hip taco joint downtown. For $5, grab a midweek pick-me-up: five crispy orbs packed with pork belly, gooey queso and roasted chiles. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

