You know Taco Tuesday. How about Wonton Wednesday? That’s the tradition at T-Byrd’s, 26 E. Kiowa St., the hip taco joint downtown. For $5, grab a midweek pick-me-up: five crispy orbs packed with pork belly, gooey queso and roasted chiles. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Wonton Wednesday a tasty midweek pick-me-up in Colorado Springs
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
