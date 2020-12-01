Pandemic days are stressful, but evenings can be calm with”The Great British Baking Show.” That is the greatest effect of the series: soothing relief from the quaint environs, kind-hearted contestants and, yes, the mouthwatering goodies they whip up. Streaming on On Netflix. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: We're all winners of this great bake-off
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
