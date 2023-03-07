Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Features writer
There’s a culinary celebration of Colorado on Tejon Street. Colorado Craft is committed to local food, beer and spirits. It might not be the cheapest meal of your week (gourmet entrees over $30), but it might be the best. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places making Colorado colorful.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only