Wouldn’t it be nice to open the mailbox for a fun surprise instead of a bill? Head online to freeflys.com where a galaxy of free goodies awaits. There are dog treats, hair treatment samples, back-to-school backpacks, perfume samples, diapers and more. You’ll be prompted to fill out a form for each giveaway, but that’s a small price to pay. — Jennifer Mulson

