We all know telling people our dreams isn’t the most beguiling conversational fare. But when you’re dying to talk about your nighttime visions, turn to this funky little website, Dream Interpreter AI, to help figure out what your subconscious might be trying to tell you. I’ve reported a few of my dreams and the interpretations hit pretty close to home, and at least provide me with some ideas to chew on. Go online to dreaminterpreter.ai. Courtesy