Some sitcoms die as soon as they come to an end. Some live on in the hearts of viewers for an eternity. "Golden Girls" is one such TV show. Now you can see five episodes on the big screen in "Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls," including the pilot. The two-hour extravaganza starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 and 21 at Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree Circle with IMAX, Regal Interquest Stadium 14; fathomevents.com/categories/classics. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments