A surefire way to chase winter’s chill is with piping hot soup. Get your fix at one of the three La Baguette cafes or their sister eatery, La Tartine, with their famous French onion soup. The salad-soup combo is a perfectly satisfying and filling lunch, complemented with a crusty artisan roll. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

