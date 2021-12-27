I popped into Homa Bar and Café on a late fall night, and discovered a tiny bit of summer and winter smooshed together to create an enticing spot for conversation or quiet alone time. The café, on the first floor of Kinship Landing, a new boutique hotel at 415 S. Nevada Ave., offers plenty of seating in booths, including a sun-filled indoor greenhouse, and a full menu of wines, beers, coffee, tea, grain bowls, handpies filled with savory goodies and more; kinshiplanding.com/homa. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Contact the writer: 636-0270