Take “A Walk Around the Block” and you’ll ask “what” or “why” or “how” about the simplest of things you see every day. That’s the beauty of answers in this Spike Carlsen book. (Harper One) — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Walk your block and see all the answers in this book
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
