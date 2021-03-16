051919-life-daniel-7.jpg

Daniel Giffin rides his unicycle down a trail in Garden of the Gods May 9, 2019.

The Walk, Run or Roll for Daniel fundraiser celebrates a local boy battling brain cancer and supports fellow warriors at Children's Hospital Colorado. A 15-mile bike ride is to depart Legacy Loop Plaza at 9 a.m. March 27, the 5k walk/run to follow. Register and find more information at: https://bit.ly/30dl4c1 — Seth Boster

