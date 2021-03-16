The Walk, Run or Roll for Daniel fundraiser celebrates a local boy battling brain cancer and supports fellow warriors at Children's Hospital Colorado. A 15-mile bike ride is to depart Legacy Loop Plaza at 9 a.m. March 27, the 5k walk/run to follow. Register and find more information at: https://bit.ly/30dl4c1 — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: Walk, run or roll for a good cause in Colorado Springs
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
8 more reasons no one should want to move to Colorado
-
Shipping container Airbnb home in Colorado offers stunning mountain views
-
Antlers of awe: From Woodland Park shop, creations find homes around the world
-
New mountain biking destination closer to debut in western Colorado
-
Colorado Springs parks mission: turning ultra users into ultra stewards