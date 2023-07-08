Thousands of feet will be jumping at the World Jump Rope Championships, and fans from the community can volunteer behind the scenes July 16-23 at Ed Robson Arena, Colorado College. form.jotform.com/230225491860150 — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only