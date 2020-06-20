Zoom to community gardens in Bear Creek Park in a "Garden Experience" documentary, with expert speakers. A year of garden experiences, the ups and downs and goats. 10 a.m. Tuesday. Register at PILLAR, tinyurl.com/y8hvruno. $20/$12.50. Possible tour. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Virtual PILLAR class zooms to community garden
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
