A couple of Veterans Day deals: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is offering veterans a free combo meal card to be redeemed through Nov. 30; Einstein Bros. Bagels is giving away a hot or iced medium coffee to active duty and veterans Wednesday. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Veteran deals
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
