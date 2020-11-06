A couple of Veterans Day deals: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is offering veterans a free combo meal card to be redeemed through Nov. 30; Einstein Bros. Bagels is giving away a hot or iced medium coffee to active duty and veterans Wednesday. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments