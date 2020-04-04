Two words that make females happy: Vera Bradley. The beautifully colored paisley and floral patterns are on bags, card holders and more. Now the company has added sustainable with a ReActive collection of fabric made from recycled PET bottles. Backpacks, luggage and saving the Earth. See them: verabradley.com — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Vera Bradley goes eco-friendly
Tags
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Tigers from popular Netflix documentary 'Tiger King' have found home in Colorado
-
Avoiding crowds? 11 parks and trails around Colorado Springs for you
-
Coronavirus jokes are spreading (almost) as fast as the actual COVID-19
-
Unique passive-solar home near Colorado Springs a joy for homeowners
-
Colorado stay-at-home order clarified