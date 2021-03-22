On a whim, I bopped into Platte Furniture (2331 E. Platte Place) looking for an end table. Maybe a lamp. What I found was so much more. It was my inaugural visit to the longtime used furniture store in Knob Hill, and it definitely won’t be my last. The eclectic and surprising items, such as a huge square dining table I imagined might fit in a castle, and the equally-giant square plastic-y couch, made my head spin with decorating possibilities. Plus, the price of an item is reduced by 5% every two weeks it stays on the floor; plattefurniture.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
