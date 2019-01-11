TV TONIGHT
“Sex Education” is a witty coming-of-age dramedy set in Wales. It follows an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student (Asa Butterfield) whose mother (Gillian Anderson) happens to be a famous sex therapist. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
We all have those friends who seem to know it all about a subject. Make those connections pay off by rounding up four knowledgeable folks to create a five-member team for a fun night and the chance to win great prizes and help local nonprofits. The Holiday Hangover Trivia Night, benefiting The Gazette/El Pomar Foundation’s Empty Stocking Fund, is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in The Warehouse gallery, 25 W. Cimarron St. Trust me, it’s a fun time. Tickets are $10 each at the door. Snacks are provided, and there’s a cash bar.