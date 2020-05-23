Bet you’ve had a bunch of those little Dum-Dums lollipops. Did you save their coded wrappers to redeem for toys and “stuff?” Since 1953, starting with a little baseball and tiny wastebasket for 15 cents and 15 wrappers! Go online to redeem all wraps before May 31: savewraps.com. But never fear, Dum-Dums will still be around. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Turn in your Dum-Dums wrappers quickly
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
