Bet you’ve had a bunch of those little Dum-Dums lollipops. Did you save their coded wrappers to redeem for toys and “stuff?” Since 1953, starting with a little baseball and tiny wastebasket for 15 cents and 15 wrappers! Go online to redeem all wraps before May 31: savewraps.com. But never fear, Dum-Dums will still be around. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette

