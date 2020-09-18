With Diestel’s Sous-Vide Turkey Meatloaf at Whole Foods Market, get a traditional meatloaf with ground turkey, breadcrumbs, rolled oats, and eggs topped with tomato glaze or a Florentine meatloaf with feta and spinach added. In the freezer cabinet; each will feed two to three. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Turkey time
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
