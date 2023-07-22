Join Colorado Springs Utilities for Coffee & Conversation and a tour of the demonstration gardens, including tips from their specialists, 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 or Sept. 2, 2855 Mesa Road. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Linda Navarro
Journalist
