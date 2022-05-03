Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Tony Hawk tries out the skate park Friday at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
If you think Tony Hawk has led a charmed life, you might change your mind after watching "Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off." Streaming on HBO Max, the documentary explores the physical and emotional pain of skateboarding obsession. — Seth Boster
