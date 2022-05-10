shrunken head.jpg

Shrunken Head Tiki Bar in downtown Colorado Springs, 114 N. Tejon Street, Suite 10, underground between Oskar Blues and Bell Brothers Brewing. Gazette photo

Downtown Colorado Springs just got cooler. Check out Shrunken Head Tiki Bar, 114 N. Tejon Street, Suite No. 10, a hip, underground hideaway slinging the drink you’d get at the beach. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

