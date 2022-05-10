Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Shrunken Head Tiki Bar in downtown Colorado Springs, 114 N. Tejon Street, Suite 10, underground between Oskar Blues and Bell Brothers Brewing. Gazette photo
Features writer
Downtown Colorado Springs just got cooler. Check out Shrunken Head Tiki Bar, 114 N. Tejon Street, Suite No. 10, a hip, underground hideaway slinging the drink you’d get at the beach. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.