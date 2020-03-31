From your quarantine confines, transport yourself with “Tiger King,” into thebizarre world of big-cat breeding. At the center of this Netflix documentary series is Joe Exotic, a zookeeper surrounded by suspect friends and enemies. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Think you know weird? Check out Netflix's 'Tiger King'
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
