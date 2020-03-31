In this 2016 photo released by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation/Freeland, a curious male tiger walks in the jungle in eastern Thailand. Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Freeland, an organization fighting human and animal trafficking, and Panthera, a wild cat conservation organization, announced Tuesday, March 28, 2017 that their investigations had photographic evidence of new tiger cubs in eastern Thailand's jungle, signaling the existence of the world's second breeding population of endangered Indochinese tigers. (Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation/Freeland via AP)