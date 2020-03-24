Pikes Pub: Got (too many) growlers? Consider a gift of craft beer

A growler from Smiling Toad Brewery in Colorado Springs.

The coronavirus hasn’t stopped the suds from flowing, however. If you have yet to join the crowler/growler movement, now is the time. Carry-out crowlers (32-ounce cans) and growlers (64-ounce jugs) are ways to support neighborhood breweries . Call ahead with orders. Several are asking you to call ahead with orders, so be sure to do so — and don’t forget to leave a tip to the friendly folks you miss. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

