The coronavirus hasn’t stopped the suds from flowing, however. If you have yet to join the crowler/growler movement, now is the time. Carry-out crowlers (32-ounce cans) and growlers (64-ounce jugs) are ways to support neighborhood breweries . Call ahead with orders. Several are asking you to call ahead with orders, so be sure to do so — and don’t forget to leave a tip to the friendly folks you miss. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: These are days of crowlers, growlers at Colorado Springs breweries
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
