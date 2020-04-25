Get inspired with Denver Botanic Gardens’ webinar series, $8 a session, at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Next week take a “Virtual Meditative Plant Walk at the Gardens.” Learn to experience spring blooming horticultural surroundings, they promise. botanicgardens.org — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Therapeutic Thursdays at the Denver Botanic Gardens
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
