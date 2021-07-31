the zoo.jpg

"The Zoo" on Animal Planet.

 Julie Larsen Maher

I love "The Zoo" on Animal Planet like I love our real one on Cheyenne Mountain. It features the famed Bronx Zoo with real animals, wildlife conservation and a personal look at the animal keepers. On one episode, CSU in Fort Collins and the zoo worked to reestablish pure bison herds. — Linda Navarro 

