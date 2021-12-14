Swirl Wine Bar and Restaurant in downtown Manitou Springs. Gazette photo
Features writer
I don’t let the holiday season fade without a visit to Manitou’s cozy wine bar, Swirl (717 Manitou Ave.). Nothing quite hits the spot like warm, spiced glühwein. The hot buttered rum cocktail is another favorite. — Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Did you leave your job this year?