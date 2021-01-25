Have you ever visited the Sea of Cleverness? Perhaps the Marsh of Sleep? No, you have not. Because those are geographic phenomena on the moon. I’m a big fan of all things moon, and clearly so is Sarah Faith Gottesdiener, whose “The Moon Book: Lunar Magic to Change Your Life” was released in December. She delves into each lunar cycle and how you can translate its energy into your quotidian life. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: 'The Moon Book' delves into lunar cycles affect on life, creativity
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Happy Trails: Natural arch among little wonders at Colorado Springs park
-
Mystical 'Fairy Caves' await in Colorado mountains
-
Vail Resorts details initial revenue losses from COVID-19 this ski season
-
Man-made Colorado ice wall fills climbing venue shortage
-
Commodores musician, who found healing energy in Colorado Springs, reflects on fame and power of music