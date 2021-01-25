Have you ever visited the Sea of Cleverness? Perhaps the Marsh of Sleep? No, you have not. Because those are geographic phenomena on the moon. I’m a big fan of all things moon, and clearly so is Sarah Faith Gottesdiener, whose “The Moon Book: Lunar Magic to Change Your Life” was released in December. She delves into each lunar cycle and how you can translate its energy into your quotidian life. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

