Spread the mustard love on Saturday, National Mustard Day, with a 4-ounce taster of French’s Mustard Ice Cream for a buck at Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, 1412 S. 21st St. Proceeds go to El Paso County Nature Centers. – Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: The day to indulge in your love of mustard
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
