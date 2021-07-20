Monse’s Taste of El Slavador

Pinto and green chile pupusa with potato and carrot pupusa at Monse’s Taste of El Salvador.

A pupusa is a thick corn tortilla traditionally stuffed with vegetables and meat and served with pickled cabbage. Vegan versions can be found at Monse’s.

 Jeff Kearney, special to the gazette/

In Old Colorado City, everybody’s buzzing about the taste of El Salvador. You’ll get it after trying Monse’s Pupuseria, 115 S. 25th St. It’s the comfort food you never knew you needed: corn cakes stuffed with meats, cheeses, beans, chiles and more. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

