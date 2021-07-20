In Old Colorado City, everybody’s buzzing about the taste of El Salvador. You’ll get it after trying Monse’s Pupuseria, 115 S. 25th St. It’s the comfort food you never knew you needed: corn cakes stuffed with meats, cheeses, beans, chiles and more. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: The comfort food you didn't know you needed on Colorado Springs' west side
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Colorado Springs man's backyard garden is a beautiful summer sight
-
Dream come true: 3 sisters open flower farm on historic Venetucci property in Colorado Springs
-
El Paso County eyeing 2 open space debuts in coming months
-
High and dry Colorado ripe for developing kidney stones
-
Colorado ski resort adds beginner terrain