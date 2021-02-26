Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich at Einstein Bros. Bagels. For $6.79, you get slow-smoked beef brisket with cheddar cheese packed on a jalapeño bacon Gourmet Bagel, which has been spread with smoky chipotle sauce. Get 'em while they're hot. Available for a limited time. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Texas-style breakfast
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
