Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich at Einstein Bros. Bagels. For $6.79, you get slow-smoked beef brisket with cheddar cheese packed on a jalapeño bacon Gourmet Bagel, which has been spread with smoky chipotle sauce. Get 'em while they're hot. Available for a limited time. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments