People enjoy beer and food at the new Voodoo Brewing Co. on Monday. General manager Micah Maffeo said the brewery was bustling all weekend as people celebrated its grand opening and Memorial Day.

 Photos by Parker Seibold, The GAzette

Welcome to Colorado Springs, Voodoo Brewing Co. The quirky, Pennsylvania-grown brand recently expanded to 808 Garden of the Gods Road and hit the ground running with tasty beers and bites. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

