Iskender kebab is the best-known northwestern Turkish dish and is a chef specialty at Troy Mediterranean, 6620 Delmonico Drive. Owner Sahin Vural pours his spicy, hot tomato sauce over a pile of buttery pita pieces. Then tops the pita with grilled thinly sliced gyro meat, adds more tomato sauce and a spoonful of yogurt. Call 309-6536 to order. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Taste of Turkey at Colorado Springs restaurant
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
